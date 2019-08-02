Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones believes that the team's starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. suffered "a minor concussion" in Friday's night's 30-27 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Adams exited Friday's game after taking an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit from Redblacks defensive lineman J.R. Tavai around the nine-minute mark of the third quarter. The Alouettes announced shortly after that Adams was flagged by on duty concussion spotter for an examination.

The quarterback ultimately did not return to Friday’s game.

The 26-year-old Adams has passed for 1,147 yards and five touchdowns this season against three interceptions. The dual-threat has also added 224 yards rushing along with five touchdowns. Ahead of Friday night's loss, Adams had led the now 3-3 Alouettes to three straight wins.