The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Alexander Romanov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The team added that because of the pause to the NHL season, the start date of the contract has yet to be determined.

Romanov, 20, had seven assists and a plus-21 differential in 43 games with CSKA Moscow in the KHL this past season.

He was taken 38th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Draft.

