The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday forward Tomas Tatar will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

MISE À JOUR MÉDICALE: Tomas Tatar sera absent pour une période indéterminée en raison d’une blessure au haut du corps.



MEDICAL UPDATE: Tomas Tatar will be out indefinitely with an upper body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2020

Tatar was injured a week ago after he went into the boards awkwardly in the first period of the Habs' 6-2 win over the New York Islanders. Tatar flew home early from the Canadiens' road trip last week for further evaluation.

In 68 games this season, Tatar is tied for the team lead with 22 goals and is first in points with 61.

Julien said the team is expecting Brenden Gallagher to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday despite battling the flu, but if can't dress, Montreal will dress 11 forwards and seven defencemen.

Following their game against the Lightning, the Canadiens will visit the Florida Panthers on Saturday before returning home.