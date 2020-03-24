The Montreal Canadiens Groupe CH announced a major temporary staff reduction on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused the break in the NHL, the AHL and the postponement of all its shows for the next few week

The temporary reduction will affect a total of 60 per cent of the company's employees and will take effect on March 30.

The CH Group announced A $6 million dollar aid fund was also created to limit the impact of this decision on employees and implemented an improvement in employment insurance benefits for a period of eight weeks. A release said the improvement will allow all temporarily laid off employees to continue to receive 80% of their salary during this period.

The fund also includes a temporary loan program available to employees.

“More than ever, it is important to support our respective communities and to show solidarity. We are working very hard to limit the impact of this situation on our employees. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees for their understanding and patience. During these difficult times, our commitment to each other will allow us to emerge stronger, ”Geoff Molson, owner, president and chief executive officer of the CH Group.