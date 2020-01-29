Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien says that there's a good chance that Brendan Gallagher plays tomorrow night against the Buffalo Sabres while Jonathan Drouin is not ready to return yet.

Head coach Claude Julien confirms that both Brendan Gallagher and Jonathan Drouin will make the trip to Buffalo.



There’s a good chance Gallagher will play against the Sabres, but Drouin isn’t ready to return.#GoHabsGo | #BellLetsTalk — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2020

Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen both missed Wednesday's practice with a virus but are making the trip to Buffalo.

Gallagher, 27, hasn't played since Jan. 9 after he began suffering from headaches in his return from a concussion he suffered on New Year's Eve against the Carolina Hurricanes. He has 15 goals and 32 points in 41 games this season.

Drouin continues to work his way back from wrist surgery and hasn't played since November. He has been a full participant in practice the last two days. In 19 games prior to the wrist injury, Drouin recorded seven goals and 15 points.

The Habs are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference wild card standings and sit 10 points out of a playoff spot.