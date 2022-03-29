Hughes wants to remove interim tag from St. Louis and keep him with Habs long-term

With less than a month remaining in the season it remains to be seen if Carey Price will appear in a game with the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has been eliminated from playoff contention, but general manager Kent Hughes said Price could still suit up for the team, if his health allows.

"I think it's really totally up to his health," Hughes told TSN at the NHL general managers meetings on Monday. "It would be great for the team to have Carey come back, just that boost. … It sounds like there was a real void without Shea Weber, without Corey Perry and without your superstar in Carey Price being part of the locker room and the day to day, so having Carey back would certainly be helpful to our group and give them hope.

"Probably most importantly for Carey, I think, when you struggle through this type of an injury and you try to come back, and you get frustrated time and time again, I think it's going to be a huge weight off his shoulders and give him a little bit of peace of mind to be able to return and play."

Price underwent off-season hip surgery following the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final last spring and later entered entered the NHL's player assistance program in October for mental health and substance abuse reasons.

The team said earlier this month that Price had entered a new stage in his rehab, but the 34-year-old has been sidelined since with a non-COVID related illness. He remains without a timeline for a return.

Price posted a 12-7-5 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average during the 2020-21 regular season and played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, leading Montreal to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

The Anahim Lake, B.C. native has spent his entire 15-year career with the Canadiens, winning the Hart Memorial and Vezina Trophies in 2015. His 360 career victories are 21st all-time among NHL goaltenders and second among active players behind Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's 512.