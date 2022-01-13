Habs D Wideman gets one game for head-butting Haula

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman has been suspended one game by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for head-butting Boston's Erik Haula.

At 6:57 of the third period in Wednesday's contest against the Bruins, Wideman head-butted Haula during a scrum between the two teams. He was penalized two minutes for roughing and two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Habs lost 5-1 to the Bruins with Brad Marchand netting a hat trick for Boston while Michael Pezzetta had the lone goal for Montreal.

Wideman, 32, has two goals and nine points in 23 games this season.