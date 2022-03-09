20m ago
Habs reassign D Schueneman to AHL
The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned defenceman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket.
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned defenceman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Le défenseur Corey Schueneman a été cédé au Rocket de Laval.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 9, 2022
Defenseman Corey Schueneman has been reassigned to the Laval Rocket.
The 26-year-old has two assists in eight games with the Canadiens this season. With the Rocket, he has three goals and 10 points in 27 games.
An undrafted free agent out of the NCAA, Schueneman had stints with the AHL's Stockton Heat and ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks before joining the Rocket in August 2020. He signed a one-year, two-way contract on April 2, 2021.
The Canadiens wrap up a Western Canada road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.