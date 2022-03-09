The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned defenceman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Le défenseur Corey Schueneman a été cédé au Rocket de Laval.



Defenseman Corey Schueneman has been reassigned to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 9, 2022

The 26-year-old has two assists in eight games with the Canadiens this season. With the Rocket, he has three goals and 10 points in 27 games.

An undrafted free agent out of the NCAA, Schueneman had stints with the AHL's Stockton Heat and ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks before joining the Rocket in August 2020. He signed a one-year, two-way contract on April 2, 2021.

The Canadiens wrap up a Western Canada road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.