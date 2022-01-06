The Montreal Canadiens announced that the team has extended the pause on all activities as a preventative measure though Jan. 8, inclusively. This pause also applies to the team's AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 6, 2022

The NHL has postponed Canadiens scheduled home games on Jan, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 15. The team's next schedule game is Jan. 12 in Boston. The Canadiens' next practice will be held on Sunday, January 9 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

Rocket home games on Jan. 7 and 8 have also been postponed.

The Canadiens have a total of 22 players on the NHL's COVID protocol list. Forwards Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylönen, Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli in the COVID-19 protocol, along with defensemen David Savard, Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov and Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond and assistant coach Trevor Letowski are also on the protocol list.