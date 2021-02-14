50m ago
Habs' Byron, 'Canes F Galchenyuk on waivers
The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Paul Byron on waivers Sunday so that he can join the team's taxi squad. The Carolina Hurricanes also placed newly-acquired forward Alex Ganchenyuk on waivers.
TSN.ca Staff
Byron has three assists in 14 games for the Canadiens this season.
The Carolina Hurricanes also placed newly-acquired forward Alex Ganchenyuk on waivers. As TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported, Galchenyuk, who was dealt from the Ottawa Senators Saturday, will remain in Canada for another 24 hours and if a Canadian team claims the 27-year-old, he won't need a 14-day quarantine.
Galchenyuk had a goal in eight games with the Senators this season.
In other moves, Danny DeKeyser (Red Wings), Gabriel Carlsson (Blue Jackets), and Par Lindholm (Bruins) were also placed on waivers.
Edmonton Oilers forward James Neal cleared waivers.