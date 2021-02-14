Johnson: Canadiens pick up timely win with Price rising to the challenge

The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Paul Byron on waivers Sunday so that he can join the team's taxi squad.

Les Canadiens ont soumis l’attaquant Paul Byron au ballottage aujourd’hui afin qu’il rejoigne l’escouade de réserve de l’équipe.



The Canadiens have placed forward Paul Byron on waivers today so that he can join the team’s taxi squad. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 14, 2021

Byron has three assists in 14 games for the Canadiens this season.

The Carolina Hurricanes also placed newly-acquired forward Alex Ganchenyuk on waivers. As TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported, Galchenyuk, who was dealt from the Ottawa Senators Saturday, will remain in Canada for another 24 hours and if a Canadian team claims the 27-year-old, he won't need a 14-day quarantine.

#Canes have also placed Alex Galchenyuk on waivers. He’ll remain in Canada for another 24 hrs - if a CDN team wants to claim him, he won’t need 14-day quarantine. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 14, 2021

Galchenyuk had a goal in eight games with the Senators this season.

In other moves, Danny DeKeyser (Red Wings), Gabriel Carlsson (Blue Jackets), and Par Lindholm (Bruins) were also placed on waivers.

Edmonton Oilers forward James Neal cleared waivers.