Evans may play Game 6, Lehkonen doubtful
The Montreal Canadiens could have Jake Evans back in their lineup for Game 6, while fellow forward Artturi Lehkonen is doubtful, head coach Dominique Ducharme said Friday.
Evans returned to the ice Friday morning for the first time in a week, with Brett Kulak, Alex Belzile, Michael Frolik and Xavier Ouellet joining him at the optional skate.
The 24-year-old has not played since leaving Game 1 after two periods with an unspecified injury. He scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.
Bonne nouvelle pour le #CH, Jake Evans patine ce matin. Il est seul sur la glace pour l’instant alors qu’il n’y a pas d’entraînement de prévu aujourd’hui— Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) May 28, 2021
On doit s’entretenir avec le coach et quelques joueurs en fin de matinée. pic.twitter.com/JtZz1dCl6C
The Leafs lead the series 3-2. Game 6 will go Saturday night from Montreal.