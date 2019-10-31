Why wasn't Price removed from game after taking skate to the head?

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien told reporters forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will miss Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a groin injury.

Claude Julien confirms that Keith Kinkaid will get the start tonight in Vegas.



As a result, Nick Suzuki will move to centre and forward Jordan Weal will enter the lineup, while Keith Kinkaid will get the start in net.

Kotkaniemi has two goals and one assist in 12 games so far this season.

Following their matchup in Vegas, Montreal will be back in action Saturday night against the Stars in Dallas.