9m ago
Habs' Kotkaniemi out with groin injury
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien told reporters forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will miss Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a groin injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Why wasn't Price removed from game after taking skate to the head?
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien told reporters forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will miss Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a groin injury.
As a result, Nick Suzuki will move to centre and forward Jordan Weal will enter the lineup, while Keith Kinkaid will get the start in net.
Kotkaniemi has two goals and one assist in 12 games so far this season.
Following their matchup in Vegas, Montreal will be back in action Saturday night against the Stars in Dallas.