The Montreal Canadiens are headed back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen’s game-tying third-period goal was enough to send Monday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers to overtime, giving the Habs the one point they needed to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

Connor McDavid scored in overtime to win the game 4-3 for the Oilers.

With the Canadiens clinching a playoff spot, the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks have been officially eliminated.

The Canadiens find themselves in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. After defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round to make the playoffs last season, the Habs were eliminated in the first round in six games by the Philadelphia Flyers.

With a playoff spot safely locked up, the Canadiens can now focus on getting their key players healthy in time for the first round. Forwards Brendan Gallagher and Jonathan Drouin, defenceman Shea Weber, and goaltender Carey Price are all out for the Canadiens.