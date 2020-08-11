Habs allow Panthers to speak to Mellanby

The Montreal Canadiens have given the Florida Panthers permission to speak to assistant general manager Scott Mellanby a day after they parted ways with general manager Dave Tallon, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that the Habs have given permission to Florida to speak with AGM Scott Mellanby. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 11, 2020

Mellanby, 54, has been with the Habs since 2012, serving as the team's director of player personnel before taking over assistant GM duties in 2014.

Tallon was fired by the Panthers after spending 10 years with the organization.

Florida fell to the New York Islanders in the qualifying series in four games.