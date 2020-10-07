The Centre Hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal (CHUM) announced on Wednesday that Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur has experienced a recurrence of his lung cancer.

“This news was announced to him during a follow-up meeting with his treatment team earlier this week,” a spokesperson said.

"It was a tough blow, but I am continuing my battle with confidence and serenity thanks to the support of the CHUM", added Lafleur in a statement.

Lafleur had surgery last December to remove a lobe on one of his lungs, as well as to remove lymph nodes. He also had quadruple bypass heart surgery in September of 2019.

The 68-year-old native of Thurso, Que., played in 1,126 career NHL games from 1971 to 1991, registering 1,353 points (560 goals and 793 assists).

Lafleur spent the first 14 years of his career with the Canadiens, followed by a three-year retirement. He then played with the New York Rangers for one season and the Quebec Nordiques for two.

Most of those three seasons were played after he'd already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

Lafleur became the first player in NHL history to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

He holds the record for most points as a Canadien and helped the club win the Stanley Cup five times.

Lafleur, named one of the NHL's top 100 players of all time in 2017 by the league, was the sixth Canadiens player to have his number (No. 10) retired.