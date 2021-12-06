Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are having a rough start to the season as they continue to deal with multiple injuries.

#Habs updates:

“Jeff Petry (therapy day), Joel Armia (therapy day) and Tyler Toffoli (upper-body injury) won’t practice this morning.



Toffoli will undergo further evaluation in the coming days. Laurent Dauphin was recalled from Laval (AHL).”@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 6, 2021

The Habs will be without Jeff Petry, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli at practice Monday morning. Both Petry and Armia are listed as being given 'therapy days' while Toffoli will have to undergo further evaluations.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled Laurent Dauphin from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.