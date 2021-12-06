29m ago
Ice Chips: Canadiens continue to struggle with injuries
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens are having a rough start to the season as they continue to deal with multiple injuries.
The Habs will be without Jeff Petry, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli at practice Monday morning. Both Petry and Armia are listed as being given 'therapy days' while Toffoli will have to undergo further evaluations.
In a corresponding move, the team recalled Laurent Dauphin from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.