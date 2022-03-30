The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Joshua Roy.

The agreement will see Roy earn $750,000 at the NHL level next season with a signing bonus of $92,500 and $10,500 if he plays at the Junior level. Roy will earn $775,000 in the NHL for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with respective signing bonuses of $92,500 and $85,000, and $80,000 per season at the AHL level.

Roy, 18, has 92 points (36 goals, 56 assists) in 50 games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix this season and has amassed 171 points (74 goals, 97 assists) in 145 games since 2019 with the Phoenix and the Saint-John Sea Dogs in the QMJHL.

Roy was selected in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft.