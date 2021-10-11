The Montreal Canadiens have assigned defenceman Kaiden Guhle to the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL and goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket of the AHL, head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed on Monday.

Ducharme confirme que Guhle a été cédé à Prince Albert (WHL) et que Primeau se rapportera à Laval (AHL).



Ducharme confirms that Guhle has been assigned to Prince Albert (WHL) and Primeau will report to Laval (AHL).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 11, 2021

Guhle, 19, played two games with the Raiders last season, scoring one goal and one assist. He also played seven games for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, registering two goals and one assists in seven games. He was drafted 16th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Primeau, 22, played four games with the Canadiens last season, posting a 1-2-1 record with a 4.16 goals-against average and .849 save percentage. In 16 games with the Rocket, Primeau has an 11-4-0 reord with a 2.10 GAA and .909 save percentage. He was selected in the seventh round (199th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Draft.