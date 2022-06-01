The Montreal Canadiens have named Martin St. Louis as the 32nd head coach in franchise history.

St. Louis, 45, was named interim head coach on Feb. 9 following the firing of Dominique Ducharme. Under St. Louis, the team posted a 14-19-4 mark, having been 8-30-7 before his arrival.

"We are happy to officially appoint Martin as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens," said general manager Kent Hughes. "Martin is a proven leader, a great communicator with a deep understanding of and passion for the game of hockey. His arrival brought a renewed energy to our group, and we look forward to him returning behind the bench to continue guiding our team for the foreseeable future."

"During his short stint behind the bench last season, Martin showed he has the required qualities to lead the Canadiens in the right direction," vice president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton added. "Despite difficult circumstances when he took over, he was able to bring a breath of fresh air to the locker room and the players benefited from it as much individually as they did collectively. Martin thinks the game at a high level, and we believe that he is the right person for this job."

While St. Louis had served as a special teams consultant under John Tortorella with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Canadiens job was the Laval, Que. native's first.

As a player, St. Louis appeared in 1,134 games over 16 seasons from 1998 to 2005 with the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. A six-time All-Star and 2004 Hart Trophy winner, St. Louis had 391 goals and 642 assists for his career.

Internationally, he was part of the gold medal-winning Canada squad at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.