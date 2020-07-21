After taking just over a week to decide whether he would join his teammates in Phase 3 of the NHL’s Return To Play Plan due to health concerns, Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi was on the ice with his teammates in Brossard on Monday. He acknowledged his decision-making process included a lot of conversations with doctors and league officials.

Max Domi s'adresse aux médias lors de la 8e journée du camp d'entraînement.



Max Domi addresses the media on Day 8 of training camp.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/pgU5La8tFN — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 21, 2020

"A lot of extensive conversations with doctors, both on my end and the team’s end and the league and the NHLPA as well," said Domi in a Zoom media scrum on Tuesday. "My agent was pretty involved with that. I think It was just a matter of time until we had enough stuff that we could move forward with it and I think it helped. The Canadiens are outstanding, very open minded to make this work."

A Type 1 diabetic with celiac disease, Domi knows his condition could put him at high risk of contracting COVID-19 but acknowledges the restart of the season is a risk for everyone involved.

"It’s a risk for everyone," said Domi. "Not just the players, not just our team, it’s every team involved, the training staff, coaching staff and hockey ops. It’s a whole pandemic, globally. Everyone is at risk here."

In 71 games this season, Domi had 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 games. He has never appeared in an NHL playoff game but won two OHL championships with the London Knights.

"Personally all I can do is make sure I’m doing everything on my end to keep my blood sugars very stable," said Domi on the potential risks. "Made the decision, here now and I’m not going to change that."

The Habs are set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their play-in series on Aug. 1.