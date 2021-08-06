The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with goaltender Michael McNiven on a one-year, two-way contract extension worth $750,000.

McNiven, 24, played 13 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket last season, posting a 7-3-3 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

McNiven has a 27-31-7 record in 71 career AHL games. The Winnipeg native joined the Canadiens as an undrafted free agent in 2015.