1h ago
McNiven, Canadiens agree on one-year contract
The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with goaltender Michael McNiven on a one-year, two-way contract extension worth $750,000.
TSN.ca Staff
McNiven, 24, played 13 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket last season, posting a 7-3-3 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.
McNiven has a 27-31-7 record in 71 career AHL games. The Winnipeg native joined the Canadiens as an undrafted free agent in 2015.