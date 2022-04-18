Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta was suspended two games by NHL Player Safety on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

The incident happened in the third period of Saturday's matchup, an 8-4 Washington win, when Pezzetta delivered an elbow up high on Oshie along the boards. Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

The 24-year-old played 7:56 of ice time Saturday night. He has five goals and three assists in 47 games with the Habs this season.