The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that forward Mike Hoffman has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

Earlier Monday, the Canadiens were shut down until at least Dec. 26.

Forward Mike Hoffman was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.https://t.co/0zegbZl040 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 20, 2021

Montreal was originally scheduled to face the New York Islanders on Monday, but that game was postponed.

Hoffman, 32, has four goals and four assists in 19 games this season.