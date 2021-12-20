32m ago
Habs forward Hoffman added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list
The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that forward Mike Hoffman has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that forward Mike Hoffman has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
Earlier Monday, the Canadiens were shut down until at least Dec. 26.
Montreal was originally scheduled to face the New York Islanders on Monday, but that game was postponed.
Hoffman, 32, has four goals and four assists in 19 games this season.