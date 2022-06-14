The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Otto Leskinen to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The contract is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level.

Leskinen, 25, returns for a second stint with the Habs after playing with the club from 2019-21. He played six NHL games and 85 AHL games with the Laval Rocket in that span. He recorded three goals and 26 assists while with the Rocket.

Leskinen spent this past season split between the KHL and the Liiga, where he totalled eight goals and 15 assists in 45 games.