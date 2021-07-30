Habs' Byron to miss five months following hip surgery

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron will miss five months after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week, general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Friday.

He is expected to make a full recovery

Byron, 32, played 46 games with the Canadiens last season recording five goals and 11 assists. He played in all 22 playoff games during the Habs' run to the Stanley Cup Final, scoring three goals and six points.