Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault will test the open market on Wednesday, his agent Don Meehan confirmed Tuesday.

Veteran agent Don Meehan also confirms same to me, Phil Danault headed to market Wednesday. Which is no surprise, we reported a few weeks ago Habs were comfortable letting Danault see what’s out there. While keeping door open. https://t.co/CAwdBJ1kBC — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 27, 2021

Danault, 28, spent this season playing out the last of a three-year, $9.25 million deal signed with the Canadiens in 2018. He had five goals and 24 points in 53 regular season games and added one goal and four points in 22 playoff games as the Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Danault, who endured a 24-game goal drought to start the shortened season this year, admitted in his end-of-season availability that his contract situation affected his play early on.

"I was worried about the role that 'Suze' (Nick Suzuki) and 'KK' (Jesperi Kotkaniemi) would eventually play, but I think we see across the league that if you want to win, then you need three quality centre players - that was the case for the New York Islanders and ourselves this year -- and players who are good at both ends of the ice," Danault said last week. "That played a part (in my early season performance), but I've found my style of play, I know who I am and I know what I can bring to a team. And I know I can win. So it's been a big year, personally and collectively, with the team."

Selected 26th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Draft, Danault has 55 goals and 199 points in 392 games with the Canadiens and Blackhawks.