The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that the team has recalled defenceman Gustav Olofsson from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

In 20 games with the Rocket this season, Olofsson has seven assists. He was acquired by the Habs in October 2018 from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Will Bitten. He played just two games for Laval last season before undergoing shoulder surgery.

Olofsson, 24, has appeared in 56 career NHL games, recording 11 assists.

The Habs also announced that forward Paul Byron was placed on injured reserve. Byron underwent knee surgery on Nov. 19, and his recovery period is expected to be four weeks.

In 19 games this season, Byron has one goal and four points.