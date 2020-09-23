2h ago
Canadiens sign F Evans to two-year deal
The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms with forward Jake Evans on a two-year contract extension on Wednesday. Evans had two goals and three points in 13 games during the regular season, adding one assist in six games during the Return to Play.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadiens sign Edmundson to four-year, $14M deal
The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms with forward Jake Evans on a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.
The first year of the contract is two-way with an NHL salary of $700,000 and an AHL salary of $225,000, while the second year is one-way at $800,000. Evans will carry a cap hit of $750,000.
Evans had two goals and three points in 13 games during the regular season, adding one assist in six games during the Return to Play.
The 24-year-old posted 14 goals and 38 points in 51 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season.
A seventh-round draft pick of the Canadiens in 2014, Evans was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next month.