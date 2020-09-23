The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms with forward Jake Evans on a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The first year of the contract is two-way with an NHL salary of $700,000 and an AHL salary of $225,000, while the second year is one-way at $800,000. Evans will carry a cap hit of $750,000.

Evans had two goals and three points in 13 games during the regular season, adding one assist in six games during the Return to Play.

The 24-year-old posted 14 goals and 38 points in 51 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Canadiens in 2014, Evans was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next month.