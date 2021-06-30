Canadiens, Lightning tied after first period of Game 2

The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning are scoreless after the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Carey Price stopped a combined 19 shots as both teams failed to find the back of the net.

The lack of goals wasn’t due to a lack of chances.

The Habs had multiple high-quality scoring opportunities in the period.

The first came just two minutes into the period when Nick Suzuki was sent in all alone with Vasilevskiy.

But Suzuki was turned away and would be turned away once again late in the period on a two-on-one.

Habs’ forward Tyler Toffoli also had a pair of scoring chances, but was denied by Vasilevskiy on both.

Montreal's best opportunity came after Ryan McDonagh was given four minutes for a high stick late in the period to set up a four-on-three for the Habs.

The first power-play of the evening was given to Tampa Bay after Jeff Petry was assessed two minutes for tripping.

But the Canadiens buckled down and the Lightning failed to register a shot on the man-advantage.

Tampa would get a second crack at the power play midway through the period, and despite generating some offence, came up empty for a second consecutive trip.

Nikita Kucherov led all Tampa skaters with his three shots on net.

With Alex Killorn out of the lineup due to a foot injury, Mathieu Joseph drew into the lineup and Anthony Cirelli took his spot on the top power-play unit.