The Tampa Bay Lightning lead the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 after the second period of Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Final matchup.

After a scoreless opening frame, Anthony Cirelli got the party started 6:40 into the period when his shot from the point beat a screened Carey Price.

Montreal wouldn't trail for long, as Nick Suzuki - after being denied twice in the first period - snuck one past Andrei Vasilevskiy on the Habs' third power play of the game.

Just when it looked like the teams were headed to the third period tied, Blake Coleman found the back of the net with 0.3 seconds left on just Tampa Bay's seventh shot of the period.

The Canadiens dominated the shots on goal in the second, forcing Vasilevskiy to make 16 saves.