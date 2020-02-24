Kovalchuk: Going to Montreal was one of the best decisions I've made in my life

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired forward Nick Cousins from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a fourth round draft pick

4th RD pick for Cousins https://t.co/a9ibb0idJO — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

In 58 games with the Canadiens this season, Cousins has recorded nine goals and 13 assists. The 26-year-old was in his first season with the Canadiens after having previously played for the Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. In 317 career NHL regular season games, Cousins has 40 goals and 55 games.

Cousins is on a one-year, $1 million deal.