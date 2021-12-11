Habs' Toffoli out eight weeks following hand surgery

Montreal Canadiens winger Tyler Toffoli will miss the next eight weeks after undergoing hand surgery on Wednesday, head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed to the media on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has tallied five goals and 12 assists over 26 games this season, his second in Montreal.

Over 603 career games with the Habs, Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, Toffoli has 178 goals and 183 assists.