No additional positive tests for Habs, Golden Knights so far

There have been no additional positive COVID-19 tests between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Goldne Knights so far, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

No additional positive tests between the Canadiens and Golden Knights to this point, however, more test results are being processed and expected to be available, as per usual, between 5pm-6pm et. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 19, 2021

Dreger added more test results are being processed and are expected to be available between 5pm-6pm EST.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme missed Game 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

More details to come.