No additional positive tests for Habs, Golden Knights so far
There have been no additional positive COVID-19 tests between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Goldne Knights so far, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Habs Ice Chips: Game 3 sequence embodied Montreal's cohesion
Dreger added more test results are being processed and are expected to be available between 5pm-6pm EST.
Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme missed Game 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.
