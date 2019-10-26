Preliminary contract discussions have begun over the past week between the Montreal Canadiens and defenceman Victor Mete according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

My understanding is that preliminary discussions began over the past week between Montreal and Victor Mete's camp. Mete is in the final year of his entry-level contract. Track record for agent Darren Ferris is to wait until after the season is done but we shall see... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 26, 2019

The 21-year-old defenceman is in the final year of his entry-level contract that carries a cap hit of $748,333.

LeBron notes the track record for his agent, Darren Ferris, is to wait until after the season is done to negotiate.

In 10 games so far this season for the Habs, Mete has one goal and one assist while averaging 17:33 of ice time per game.

Prior to this year, Mete put up 20 points in 120 regular season games. He was selected in the fourth round (No. 100 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Montreal will battle the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre Saturday night before making the trip west to Arizona for a matchup with the Coyotes.