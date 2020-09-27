HARRISON, United States — The Montreal Impact's winless streak is at four following a 4-1 defeat to the New York Red Bulls on Sunday night.

New York's Tom Barlow scored twice in the Red Bulls' (7-6-2) victory over Montreal (5-9-1). Daniel Royer and Kaku scored in the second half to put the game out of reach. The Red Bulls won 4-1 over Inter Miami Wednesday, winning back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Bojan scored a highlight-reel goal for the Impact. The Impact are temporarily using the Red Bull Arena as their home stadium, but New York served as the home team Sunday.

It's the fourth straight game where Montreal has allowed three or more goals. Montreal last won Sept. 13 against the Vancouver Whitecaps, 4-2. Montreal was playing its sixth game in 18 days.

Montreal was without striker Romell Quioto, who was suspended for an additional game for a red card he picked up against the Philadelphia Union last Sunday. Midfielder Saphir Taider was also out of the lineup due to injury.

Bojan scored his wonder-goal, a shot from distance tucked under the crossbar past 'keeper David Jensen, in the fourth minute of play. It was his first league goal of the season.

Barlow equalized 10 minutes later with his first goal of the year. He would then score the eventual game-winning goal in the 34th minute by tapping the ball past Impact 'keeper Clement Diop after receiving a backheel pass from Royer.

Royer would then score a goal of his own in the 56th minute, his fourth of the season. Kaku would follow with a goal of his own to make it 4-1. Cristian Casseres Jr., nearly added a fifth goal for New York, but it was overturned by the video assistant referee for offside.

In the 87th minute, Impact defender Luis Binks picked up a red card. It's the fourth time in five games the Impact went down to 10 men in a match.

The Impact next play Saturday night at Red Bull Arena against the Chicago Fire. New York will play Orlando City the same night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.