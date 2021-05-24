Rielly gives Leafs lead over Habs after two in Game 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 2-1 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after the second period of Game 3.

Morgan Rielly got his first of the series off a Mitch Marner pass to give the Leafs the lead late in the second period.

William Nylander opened the scoring with his third goal of the playoffs at 7:18 with an assist from Alexander Kerfoot.

Nick Suzuki responded for the Habs at 13:56. Corey Perry and Tomas Tatar picked up the assists.

The Habs killed off a high-sticking penalty on Perry early in the second.

The team also announced that forward Artturi Lehkonen wouldn’t return for the night after the first intermission.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.