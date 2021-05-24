34m ago
Rielly gives Leafs lead over Habs after two in Game 3
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 2-1 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after the second period of Game 3.
Morgan Rielly got his first of the series off a Mitch Marner pass to give the Leafs the lead late in the second period.
William Nylander opened the scoring with his third goal of the playoffs at 7:18 with an assist from Alexander Kerfoot.
Nick Suzuki responded for the Habs at 13:56. Corey Perry and Tomas Tatar picked up the assists.
The Habs killed off a high-sticking penalty on Perry early in the second.
The team also announced that forward Artturi Lehkonen wouldn’t return for the night after the first intermission.
The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.