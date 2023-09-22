Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet to consider for Sunday’s NFL slate When it comes to betting on the NFL, there is no such thing as a lock. Then again, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy continue to do their best to convince us otherwise.

Willson: Purdy is processing the game like a veteran QB

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Giants 30-12 on Thursday Night Football to improve to 3-0 for just the second time in the past 25 seasons.

It was their 13th straight regular-season win dating back to last season – the second-longest win streak in franchise history.

McCaffrey anytime touchdown cashed at FanDuel for the 12th straight game dating back to last season.

The 49ers improved to 10-0 straight up with Purdy as their starting quarterback.

After taking a quick glance at their upcoming schedule, it’s safe to say that it would be a surprise if McCaffrey anytime touchdown and Niners money line didn’t cash again next week.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Purdy, McCaffrey lead 49ers to 3-0 start

The 49ers closed as a 10.5-point favourite at FanDuel. It’s the largest closing number in the NFL this season.

Thanks in large part to Purdy and McCaffrey, they had no problem covering the spread in an 18-point win.

San Francisco has scored exactly 30 points in each of its first three wins of the season.

The 49ers have scored 30-plus points in eight of Purdy’s 10 complete games, averaging nearly 32 points per game in those contests.

It’s the first time they have opened a season with three straight 30-plus point performances since 1998.

Purdy threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in last night’s win.

Brock Purdy is the 3rd-youngest player in NFL history to throw for 700 pass yards, 4 Pass TD and have 0 INT through 3 games of a season.



The only players younger? Lamar Jackson in his 2019 MVP season and Patrick Mahomes in his 2018 MVP season. pic.twitter.com/DetSUgLqBQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 22, 2023

It’s the first time in his career that he’s thrown for 300+ yards in a regular-season game.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey continued his dominance with 119 total yards and a touchdown.

Players with 12+ straight games with a TD:



Emmitt Smith 2x

Christian McCaffrey

LaDainian Tomlinson

Arian Foster — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) September 22, 2023

The NFL’s rushing yards leader is the first player to have 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in each of the first three games of a season since 2019.

McCaffrey is the first Niner to accomplish that feat since Jerry Rice did it all the way back in 1989.

Christian McCaffrey ties Jerry Rice with the most consecutive games with a touchdown in 49ers history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/a7X6lBUy1q — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 22, 2023

His streak of 12 straight games with a touchdown matches Rice’s 1987 record for the longest streak in franchise history.

McCaffrey will get the opportunity to set a new al-time franchise record in Week 4. Next up on the schedule: the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco is a 14.5-point favourite for next week’s game against Arizona.

That said, I’m positive that McCaffrey anytime touchdown and 49ers money line will be a popular combination on FanDuel Same Game Parlays in Week 4.

A FanDuel Best Bet to consider for Sunday’s NFL slate

As far as I’m concerned, there isn’t a more disappointing feeling than when you leave a winner on the table.

In Thursday morning’s column, I touched on my process for recommending a FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

I was attempting to lock in my fifth straight winner in this column.

I debated between pairing 49ers money line with Daniel Jones 25+ rushing yards or George Kittle 25+ receiving yards.

I went with the former. I should have stuck with the latter.

George Kittle 25+ has already hit and the 49ers lead by 11 at the break and I have to cheer for Daniel Jones to rush for 24 more yards while watching this. #GamblingX #FTTB #NFL



pic.twitter.com/9A8mhZApPE — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 22, 2023

Fortunately, the two-leg money line parlay I suggested at -155 in Tuesday’s column is alive as Niners money line hit and now we just need the Seattle Seahawks to win on Sunday in order to cash that bet.

The line for Sunday’s game has already moved from Seattle -4.5 to -6 -115 at FanDuel.

I’m confident we are on the right side in that matchup.

I’ll have a full card of player props that I post for Sunday’s game to my X account @DomPadulaEDGE.

In the meantime, I’m going to lock in a player prop that I think will move before we get to Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb has averaged 110.0 receiving yards for the Dallas Cowboys in back-to-back blowout wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets.

11 catches for 143 yards. Just another day at the office for @_CeeDeeThree 💿🐑 pic.twitter.com/CsaKnW7Bmn — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2023

After recording four catches for 77 yards in a 40-0 win in their opener, Lamb went off with 11 catches for 143 yards on 13 targets in last week’s win over the Jets.

The Cowboys are a double-digit favourite against the Cardinals this week, but we’ve already seen that Lamb can deliver in a blowout win, and we’ll have an even better chance to cash the over on his receiving yards prop if the Cardinals can hang in there against Dallas for the first couple of quarters.

I’ll take Lamb 70-plus receiving yards versus Arizona as a FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s NFL games.

Hopefully, Lamb can get to 70-plus and the Seahawks can beat the Panthers to cash both of our pending FanDuel Best Bets for Week 3.