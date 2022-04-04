Morning Coffee: A New Chapter For Sports Betting In Ontario

We turned the page on a new chapter for online sports betting in Ontario early this morning when several sports books officially announced their arrival in the province.

FanDuel, PointsBet, theScore Bet and Coolbet tweeted announcements that they are now live in Ontario.

Meanwhile, several other operators are expected to join the Ontario market in the coming weeks.

While the launches that take place today are exclusive to one province at this time, the framework for what takes place in Ontario could be used by other provinces and territories going forward.

When the TSN EDGE officially launched almost two years ago, it was done in anticipation of a much broader market for online sports betting inevitably arriving in Canada.

As it turns out, that was a smart bet.

As we turn the page to a new chapter of legal sports betting in Ontario, we’re all looking forward to what’s next.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, April 4th, 2022.

Draisaitl, McDavid Moving NHL Futures Markets

If you have read this column over the past couple of weeks, you know we have kept a very close eye on the Rocket Richard Trophy race of late.

Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl were absolutely on fire in March, setting up what could be a thrilling finish in the race for the Rocket this month.

On Sunday night, Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season to climb within one goal of Matthews for the league lead.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season and is now just one back of Auston Matthews for the league lead!



Draisaitl anytime goal -110💰 pic.twitter.com/9Pey38iQZo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 4, 2022

Draisaitl anytime goal -110 cashed again as the Edmonton Oilers (-210 ML) beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-1.

The Oilers moved two points closer to clinching a playoff spot, while Draisaitl kept the pressure on Matthews in the Rocket race.

“They’re not a dime a dozen, they’re very rare. And Leon Draisaitl is in that company…”@CraigJButton on the Oilers forward cemented among the NHL’s elite with another 50-goal and 💯-plus point season: https://t.co/8s4Nh7RXJm#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/mtDU6oujRA — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 4, 2022

As of this morning, Draisaitl is +170 to win the Rocket with 50 goals and 12 games remaining on Edmonton’s schedule.

Matthews remains the favourite to win that award at -250, with 51 goals and 14 games remaining on Toronto’s schedule.

We have another member of the 💯-point club!@EdmontonOilers forward Leon Draisaitl had a third-period assist and became the second player to reach the milestone this season, joining teammate @cmcdavid97. #NHLStats: https://t.co/lpKocqmZcj pic.twitter.com/4PWea3eZ0F — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 13 games in a row with a goal and two assists.

McDavid cashed the over on his points at 1.5 in the first period.

He’s the only player in the league with multiple point streaks of 10+ games this season.

Halfway into the first period, McDavid extends his points streak to 13 games and cashes his point total prop in the process!🤑



McDavid over 1.5 points💰 https://t.co/dRkr9gplpW — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 4, 2022

McDavid remains the favourite to win the Art Ross Trophy at -550, followed by Draisaitl as the second choice at +500.

No other player has shorter than +3000 odds to win that award heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

More importantly, following another three-point night, McDavid is now the co-favourite to win the Hart Memorial Trophy along with Matthews at +180.

No other player has shorter than +1000 odds to win that award.

The Maple Leafs play tonight against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are back in action against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

South Carolina Wins National Championship

South Carolina beat UCONN 64-49 to win the national championship on Sunday.

It’s the Gamecocks’ second national title and first since 2017.

South Carolina was the pre-tournament favourite to win the title at +185.

It's what we came here for and it's coming home to Columbia with us!



Nothing more needs to be said. #Redemption pic.twitter.com/ymkYq5yolR — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile on the men’s side, No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 North Carolina will go head-to-head for the championship tonight on TSN.

Kansas, which was the fourth choice to win the title pre-tournament at +1000, is a four-point favourite.

North Carolina, which could be found at 100-to-1 to win the championship pre-tournament, is currently +155 on the money line.

Lowry Leads Heat To Win Over Raptors

Kyle Lowry went for 16 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds as the Miami Heat (+4.5) beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109 on Sunday night.

Lowry to go over 14.5 points cashed.

Lowry goes over his point total of 14.5 in the fourth quarter! https://t.co/ksMMWcHYoG — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 4, 2022

Lowry to record a double-double at +250 also hit.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam both put up 29 points for the Raptors in the loss.

VanVleet went 4-of-11 from beyond the arc, breaking Lowry’s franchise record for the most made three-point shots in a single season, and cashing the over on his made three-point shots prop.

Fred VanVleet Over 2.5 Made 3PT Shots -150 💰🔒⬇️ https://t.co/LogI8nrV3y — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 4, 2022

The Raptors enter the final four-game stretch of their season tied with the Chicago Bulls for fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The over on Toronto’s season win total (37.5) has already cashed.

Now the Raptors can clinch a postseason spot for anybody that took them at +200 to make the playoffs at the beginning of the year.

Thunder Stun Suns; Pistons ATS Run Continues

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 117-96 in one of the stunning upsets of the season on Sunday night.

I found the Thunder as high as +900 on the money line.

Oklahoma City to win by 11+ points was +4700.

The Thunder were +750 on the money line but beat the leagues best team by 21.. pic.twitter.com/1CAWYDMl0l — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons extended their remarkable run against the spread with a 121-117 win over the Indiana Pacers as a 2.5-point underdog.

Detroit improved to 17-0-2 against the spread in its last 19 games as an underdog.

The Pistons will likely be an underdog once again when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

