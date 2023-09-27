Morning Coffee: An NFL futures bet to consider at FanDuel

The Chicago Bears are one of my favourite NFL teams.

That’s what happens when fading a franchise leads to a net profit of 32 units betting on NFL futures at FanDuel.

A year ago, I recommended a wager on the Bears to finish with the worst regular-season record at +1100 odds at FanDuel.

I also recommended plays on Chicago to finish with under 6.5 wins at -160 and under 5.5 wins at +180.

Anyone who tailed me with those recommended plays went 3-0 for +13.8 units.

This season, I took a different approach and targeted the Arizona Cardinals as the team that I predicted would finish with the worst record in the NFL.

I didn’t recommend a single future bet on Chicago.

Well, that’s a mistake that I’m looking to rectify this morning with a FanDuel futures bet recommendation that I should have made before the season started.

If it isn’t broke, don’t tinker with it. I’m officially ready to fade the Bears again in 2023.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.



An NFL futures bet to consider at FanDuel

The Cardinals are the team I circled to finish with the worst record in the NFL this season.

While they still have the potential to end up with the fewest wins, Arizona just stunned the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 as an 11.5-point underdog in the biggest upset of the season so far.

That victory came one week after nearly upsetting the New York Giants. In fact, the Cardinals are 3-0 against the spread this season.

Last year, I went 4-1 for +32 units on NFL futures. Here's what I'm on this year.



Patriots under 7.5 wins -110

Cardinals under 4.5 wins -120

Cardinals last remaining winless team +460

Jets over 9.5 wins -120

Herbert Passing Yards Leader +650#GamblingX #GamblingTwitter #NFLBets https://t.co/JdzSa6EIlm — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 10, 2023

If the point spread is considered the ultimate equalizer, then Arizona has exceeded all expectations so far.

While I’m holding out hope that the Cardinals will regress, I’ve circled a future play that I should have recommended sooner.

I’ve locked in the Bears to finish with fewer than 5.5 wins.

What's the bigger problem for the Bears? 🤔



❤️ for Justin Fields

🔁 for the coaching staff #DaBears | #NFL pic.twitter.com/oQ0fFmYrhi — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 25, 2023

Chicago is 0-3 straight up and against the spread this season.

Franchise quarterback Justin Fields called out the coaching staff ahead of last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's the full video of Justin Fields talking today to the media about his struggles and what he needs to get back to doing, along with his full explanation on "coaching" potentially being part of the issue.



Fields opened up... https://t.co/18iViHWfoj pic.twitter.com/37ocE7e7zQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2023

The offence has averaged just 15.7 points per game. The defence has allowed an average of 35.3 points per game.

.@ChicagoBears this is…..a….a…..frustrating to say the least. It’s never going to get any easier than this. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ILKUiMG0Lh — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 19, 2023

How bad is it in Chicago right now?

What concerns you the most about the Chicago Bears?



Ryan Clark: “That they are trash.”



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ShwdS3IQsn — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 21, 2023

The Denver Broncos are coming off a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins to fall to 0-3 this season.

The Broncos opened as a 1.5-point road favourite for Sunday’s game against the Bears. That number has already been bet up to Denver -3.5 at FanDuel.

Next week's Bears-Broncos game will be the first game in NFL history between two teams who combined to allow 110+ points and 1100+ yards the previous week. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 25, 2023

Chicago is projected to fall to 0-4 this weekend. If that happens, they will need to win six of their final 13 games in order to finish with more than 5.5 wins this season.

I don’t see the Bears winning six games this season. I’ll recommend a play on Chicago to finish with under 5.5 wins at +136 odds at FanDuel.

Hopefully, the Bears can deliver for me the way they did last season.



Argonauts, Blue Bombers spread on the move

CFL fans had this week’s Friday Night Football showdown between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers circled as one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.

However, there’s speculation that Toronto could rest quarterback Chad Kelly, which led to a significant line move at FanDuel on Tuesday.

The Argos sitting Chad Kelly (and presumably others) on Friday at WPG



Game means nothing for TOR, on the road, w/ the 150th anniversary game the following week. For the Argos, the right call.



But for the CFL and its fans, this is about as big a buzzkill as you could imagine — Aaron Korolnek (@Aaron_Korolnek) September 26, 2023

Winnipeg opened -2.5 at FanDuel on Tuesday morning. Following the reports on Kelly’s status, FanDuel moved the spread for that game to Bombers -6.5 -120.

Kelly remains an obvious favourite to win the CFL Most Outstanding Player award at -250 odds at FanDuel. Bombers QB Zach Collaros is the second choice at +210 odds.

No other player has shorter than 29-to-1 odds to win that award.

The @TorontoArgos earned the right to do what they want to do. Wonder if this came down to a choice between … A) Sit Chad for the Wpg game or B) Sit Chad for our Oct 6th 150th anniversary game. If so I get why they chose A, even though I don’t like it. #CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Toronto and Winnipeg are the clear top two choices to win the Grey Cup at +140 and +190 odds, respectively.

The BC Lions (+390) are the only other than team with shorter than 13-to-1 odds to win it all this season.

For football fans that wanted to see Kelly and Collaros go head-to-head on Friday night, it’s a tough break.

The stakes could be a lot higher if they eventually do meet in November.