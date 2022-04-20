Morning Coffee: Canucks No Longer Control Path To The Playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks won six straight games to fight back into the Western Conference playoff race.

Just when it started to look like they would seize control of their path to the postseason, things unravelled in a hurry last night.

The Canucks looked in command, up 2-0 on the Ottawa Senators through 20 minutes.

Then Jaroslav Halak left the game with an injury, Ottawa scored the next three goals, and the Senators went on to win the game 4-3 in a shootout.

On a night when the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators both won, Vancouver needed to secure two points versus Ottawa.

Instead, they lost ground in the West playoff race and now sit four points out of a playoff spot with five games left and a demanding schedule to close out the season.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, April 20th, 2022.

Canucks No Longer Control Path To The Playoffs

The Canucks entered last night at +570 to make the playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook.

That number represented a 14.9 per cent implied probability.

Their chances to get in will be that much longer after letting an important point slip away against the Senators.

“In the words of Yogi Berra, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”@CraigJButton reminds #Canucks fans that with five games left, their team is still in it: https://t.co/3hdknL48bE#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/NYY3fpOPFY — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 20, 2022

Vancouver was four points back of the Kings for third in the Pacific Division, with both a game in hand and a game against Los Angeles on April 28th.

The Canucks would have been guaranteed a top-three seed in the Pacific Division if they had won out.

Instead, Ottawa rallied from down two goals and beat Vancouver as a +205 ML underdog.

Adam Gaudette stealing a standings point that the #Canucks needed is the most Canuck type finish ever — Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) April 20, 2022

FanDuel had Ottawa at +420 ML down 2-1 entering the third period.

Now, the Canucks will enter their final five-game stretch with zero room for error and need a little help from other teams to get into the postseason.

The Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 last night to extend their lead over Vancouver in the standings to five points.

LA will close out the regular season with four straight games against opponents currently outside of a playoff spot, including a trip to Vancouver for their regular-season finale.

It's Quickie's world & we're just living in it. pic.twitter.com/XmCqxWxo8y — LA Kings (@LAKings) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the Canucks are now four points back of the Dallas Stars for the final Wild Card spot with one more game played.

Hockey fans in Vancouver will be cheering for a pair of Canadian Western Conference rivals when Dallas visits the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and then the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The Canucks have games remaining against the Minnesota Wild, Flames, Seattle Kraken, Kings and Oilers to close out their regular season schedule.

Five to stay alive. Do you think the Vancouver Canucks will make the playoffs? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bIIH65nuYO — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 20, 2022

I’d be shocked if Vancouver got into the playoffs with anything less than 10 points the rest of the way.

Then again, we’ve seen some strange things over the past two weeks in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s win wasn’t even the biggest upset in the NHL last night.

The Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 as a +400 money line underdog.

FINALLY!!!



The Red Wings (+400) beat Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time ever....😵😳



Detroit entered Tuesday's game 0-13-0 all-time against Tampa Bay's starting goaltender, but won as +400 underdogs 4-3!



It's the second-biggest upset of the NHL season so far. pic.twitter.com/KSVUL07NQF — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 20, 2022

It’s the second-biggest upset in the NHL this season.

After a remarkable four-day run by the favourites spanning back to last Friday night, NHL chalk went just 6-4 straight up last night.

Maple Leafs Win Again Without Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs took care of business with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers as a -450 ML favourite.

They also covered the puck line at -2.5 +100.

Jack Campbell made 37 saves to improve to 30-9-5 this season.

It’s the first time he’s hit the 30-win mark in his career.

“Being challenged in that way was really good for him…”@CraigJButton on how Jack Campbell finding his form as he did against Philly is great news for the Leafs heading into the playoffs: https://t.co/7L17AgxKDE#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/ayR900nogi — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 20, 2022

Toronto improved to 6-1 without Auston Matthews in the lineup this season.

Booker Injured, Pelicans Rally For Split In Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns looked like they were headed to a 2-0 series lead, up five points on the New Orleans Pelicans at the half in Game 2 last night.

“This is amazing to be a part of. We are going home and you know it’s going to be rockin’!”



– Willie Green’s locker room speech after the Game 2 win in Phoenix #ONENola pic.twitter.com/teoEfcM1IR — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 20, 2022

Instead, Devin Booker left the game with an injury, Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 37 points, and the Pelicans stunned Phoenix 125-114 as a +385 money line underdog.

Suns' Devin Booker has right hamstring tightness and is out for remainder of Game 2 vs. Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022

The Suns were a 10-point favourite on the spread.

It was just the second time that Phoenix has lost as a double-digit favourite this season.

And just the third time so far in the NBA playoffs that the betting favourite has lost outright.

The Suns (-10) lose at home as a double-digit favourite for just the second time this season, dropping Game 2 to New Orleans 125-114.



Pelicans +10💰

Pelicans +385 ML💰 pic.twitter.com/9Nkzz58w3b — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 20, 2022

With the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies both winning and covering last night, NBA favourites are 11-3 straight up and 9-5 against the spread in the first round.

While it’s just one loss for Phoenix, the bigger concern is Booker’s injury and whether or not he will be forced to miss significant time.

As of this morning, we’re still waiting for series prices to pop back up once we get an update on Booker’s status.

Chris Paul has lost 14 straight playoff games officiated by Scott Foster. pic.twitter.com/cIMcDwMkAU — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, it’s impossible to talk about last night’s game without addressing one of the most incredible stats I think I’ve ever come across.

Following last night’s loss, Chris Paul is now 0-14 all-time in playoff games with Scott Foster as the referee.

If nothing else, that is a remarkable statistic.