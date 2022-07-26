On Monday morning, I wrote about the MLB upset that spoiled my 10-leg, cross-sport parlay that would have cashed at 68-to-1 at FanDuel.

The free-falling Los Angeles Angels beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 for their first win that Shohei Ohtani did not pitch in since June 27th.

Atlanta was -220 on the money line.

Fortunately for yours truly, the Angels were right back at it on Monday night, giving me another chance to fade them.

Los Angeles managed just five hits as the Kansas City Royals cruised to a 7-0 win.

With the loss, the Angels fell to 1-15 in their past 16 games that Ohtani hasn’t pitched.

That’s just a remarkable slide for a team with two of the biggest superstars in the game.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday July 26th, 2022.

FanDuel Bettor Wins $1 Million On MLB Parlay

Sticking with the theme of remarkable, it isn’t every morning that you wake up to news that somebody won a million dollars on a four-leg MLB parlay on FanDuel.

Then again, I don’t know many people that are betting $62,000 on baseball games.

The Cincinnati Reds have won 9 of the last 13 games! pic.twitter.com/qZ3ZX08soo — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 26, 2022

The Cincinnati Reds, which own the third-worst record in baseball, cruised to an 11-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

Cincinnati scored enough runs on its own to cash the over (9) in that contest.

All of a sudden, the Reds are one of the hottest teams in baseball.

The Cincinnati Reds have won 9 of the last 13 games! pic.twitter.com/qZ3ZX08soo — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 26, 2022

With Cincinnati cruising to an easy win, all the bettor needed was the Philadelphia Phillies to rally for a win against the rival Braves.

Then this happened.

Bryson Stott gets the Phillies back in the win column! 🔥



Phillies ML+154 💰

Over 8.5 -120 💰



(🎥 @NBCSPhilly)



pic.twitter.com/kjCHsSvLgR — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2022

The Phillies rallied from down 4-3 in the eighth inning to beat Atlanta 6-4 and cash the over (8.5).

While we can all dream of winning a million dollars betting baseball parlays on FanDuel, I’m satisfied with making a profit on a consistent basis.

Speaking of which, it’s notable that the NRFI went 10-2 last night and has been red-hot in the month of July.

Home teams went 10-2 on Monday night.

The underdogs also showed some bite going 6-5.

I’m always looking for any edge I can find betting baseball, and after cashing again with a couple of NRFI bets on Monday night, I’ll be getting right back to it ahead of Tuesday’s MLB slate.

CFL Week 8 Opening Lines

CFL Week 8 lines are up at FanDuel and we already have a slight adjustment to the spread in Sunday’s provincial showdown between the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks.

Toronto opened as a 4.5-point favourite, but that number has already ticked up to Argos -5.

The Argonauts handed the Riders their first home loss of the season thanks to Andrew Harris' 143 yards.



We take a closer look at Harris' historic night and recap of the rest of the Week 7 action in the CFL: https://t.co/vbntFyGPFU pic.twitter.com/LQPeiypNed — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 25, 2022

Ottawa is coming off a 40-33 loss to the Montreal Alouettes to fall to 0-6 straight up.

Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off back-to-back wins over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and has covered in three straight games.

The top four choices to win the Grey Cup on @FanDuel all hail from the West Division 👀



1. Blue Bombers (+165)

2. Stampeders (+400)

3. Lions (+450)

4. Roughriders (+800)



The Argos are the leaders from the East and sit tied with Saskatchewan as the fourth choice. pic.twitter.com/7bGAIBg0yt — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 25, 2022

Wesley Cheng will be running the show again for the TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show this afternoon.

The TSN EDGE team is a combined 17-9 with the picks that we’ve handed out in those Spaces so far this season, which means that if you’ve tailed us blindly you are hitting at a 65.3% win rate.

I’ll be listening in this afternoon before locking in any plays for Week 8.