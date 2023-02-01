Morning Coffee: Maple Leafs, Bruins Set To Clash On Final Night Before NHL All-Star Break The Carolina Hurricanes were down 4-1 heading into the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. They rallied back to win that game 5-4 in overtime. This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday February 1st, 2023.

'You can never take your eye off him': Pastrnak's 'deception' is on Leafs' radar

The Carolina Hurricanes were down 4-1 heading into the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

They rallied back to win that game 5-4 in overtime.

After getting outscored by four goals in the second, the Hurricanes scored three in the third before Sebastian Aho called game in the extra frame.

That comeback ensured a clean sweep by the favourites in the NHL on Tuesday night.

It also ensured a clean sweep for anyone who bet an over on the ice at FanDuel.

All of this sets the stage for the big contest tonight in the NHL.

It’s the Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Boston Bruins in the final game before the All-Star Break.

Maple Leafs, Bruins Set To Clash On Final Night Before NHL All-Star Break

The Hurricanes secured their second multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season on Tuesday night.

It was the 96th multi-goal comeback win in the NHL this season – tied for the third-most in a single campaign before the All-Star Break all-time.

That’s something to keep in mind if you’re betting on the NHL live at FanDuel over the next few months.

With just one final stop on the NFL calendar, I’m looking forward to having the time to watch a little more hockey and basketball.

If last night’s games were any indication, it’s going to be a fun ride.

A fun night in the NHL on Tuesday 😤 pic.twitter.com/HZPdd5vsoo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 1, 2023

All three NHL games featured a team that overcame a multi-goal deficit to at least force overtime.

If you bet the over or the favourites on the money line at FanDuel, then you couldn’t lose.

With the NHL All-Star festivities set to take place this weekend, we get two more games tonight before the break.

The aforementioned Hurricanes visit the Buffalo Sabres as a small road favourite.

Then there’s the most highly anticipated game of the night – Boston vs. Toronto.

Final biz trip before the break ✈️ pic.twitter.com/RUz3XuVhvY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 31, 2023

The Bruins and Maple Leafs have split their first two head-to-head meetings this season.

Boston is a slight road favourite for tonight’s rematch at FanDuel.

I’ll take the Bruins to win on the money line at -122 as my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game.

In case you missed it, FanDuel is also set to offer a wide range of special props for this week’s All-Star event.

You can already bet on the first two scheduled games, as well as the outright NHL All-Star Game winner.

The Road To Super Bowl 57 Continues

The combination of no NHL action for the next couple of days and no NFL this weekend should serve as a reminder of just how fortunate we are when both are on at the same time.

The road to Super Bowl 57 doesn’t pick up until next week, but we did get a couple of notable updates from FanDuel.

First, there’s already a wide range of Super Bowl LVII specials up on the FanDuel app right now, including props catered to the half-time show, the MVP award and some featured head-to-head markets involving the players and the teams.

What's the longest reception in the Super Bowl going to be? 🤔



Any player to have a 60+ yard reception is listed at +300 on @FanDuelCanada 👀 pic.twitter.com/3xJMG38fN8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 31, 2023

Will Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts be the first quarterback to five completions?

Which team will be the first to five penalties.

Will there be a power outage at the game?

The most anticipated betting event of the year: the coin toss at the #SuperBowl. 😅



What's it gonna be? 🪙 pic.twitter.com/AVJ0kw0cam — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 31, 2023

While there’s already a ton of specials to look at, FanDuel is only going to add to its lengthy offering over the next two weeks.

I’m sitting on a ticket with the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +250.

It's still a little early but these players have had the most bets placed on them to score a touchdown at the Super Bowl on @FanDuelCanada:



1. Jalen Hurts

2. Travis Kelce

3. Boston Scott

4. Miles Sanders

5. AJ Brown



Kelce leads the 2+ TDs market ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Vzzx12pyNm — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 31, 2023

I’m also looking forward to dabbling with some Super Bowl 57 specials, including a wager on the half-time show, which will give me the added incentive needed to tune in to Rihanna’s performance.

Is there a Super Bowl special that you like?

Hit me up @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter and let me know your FanDuel Best Bet for Super Bowl 57.