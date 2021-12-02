Rishaug: Details in McDavid's game most impressive against Crosby, Pens

There are six teams in the NFC that are either 5-6 or 5-7 entering Week 13 in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints, which have lost four straight games following a 5-2 start, are one of them at 5-6.

The Saints haven’t lost five straight games in a single season since 2005.

New Orleans is +280 to make the playoffs entering tonight’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

They are -300 to miss the playoffs.

Injuries have been a major issue during their slide, and while quarterback Taysom Hill is expected to return tonight versus Dallas, the Saints will once again be without some key pieces tonight.

Here's the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday Dec. 2, 2021.

Cowboys, Saints Set To Clash On Thursday Night Football

Hill will start tonight despite dealing with a partially torn plantar fascia.

However, New Orleans will likely be without star running back Alvin Kamara, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

No player is more important to the Saints’ offence than Kamara, and his absence will make a tough job that much more difficult for Hill, who still isn’t 100 per cent.

New Orleans could also be without tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk due to knee injuries.

With so many key injuries, the Saints are hoping that Hill could provide a spark after Trevor Siemian went 0-4 as the starter.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are dealing with some issues of their own, including head coach Mike McCarthy testing positive for COVID-19.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve as the interim coach.

However, Dak Prescott could have his full cast of receivers with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper both potentially returning to the lineup.

The Cowboys, which are coming off an ugly loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, are 5-0 against the spread this season against teams with losing records.

Dallas is 4-1 ATS on the road.

Despite those trends, and the fact that the majority of the public money is on the Cowboys, the line for tonight’s game has dropped from Dallas -5.5 to -4.5.

It will be interesting to see if that number moves again in the final hours before kickoff.

The Saints need a win to get back on track as one of six teams locked into a battle for an NFC Wild Card spot.

I’m just not convinced they are healthy enough to pull off the upset on Thursday Night Football.

Maple Leafs Cruise To Win Over Avs

Auston Matthews scored a hat trick as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-130) cruised to an 8-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Toronto has won five straight and 10 of its last 11 overall to improve to 17-6-1 this season.

The Maple Leafs have scored four goals or more in four straight.

Last night marked only the second time in their last 11 games that they’ve allowed more than two goals.

As of this morning, Toronto is +1000 to win the Stanley Cup.

Only three teams have shorter odds, including the team the Maple Leafs beat last night in the Avalanche, which remain the favourite to win it all at +600.

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are both +900 to win it all.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid led the way with a four-point night as the Edmonton Oilers (-125) beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.

The Oilers have won three straight overall and are 9-1-0 on home ice this season.

NHL favourites went 5-1 on Wednesday night.

The over also went 5-1.