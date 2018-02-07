NASCAR will now give teams six minutes instead of five to do repairs following a crash for the 2018 season, they announced Wednesday.

If a team has more than five crew members attending to the car following a crash, the penalty will now be a two-lap hold as opposed to parking the car for the remainder of the race.

The old penalty system ended the playoff hopes of Matt Kenseth last season. Following a crash at Kansas Speedway in October, Kenseth was involved in a 12-car crash triggered by Erik Jones. When Kenseth went to pit road for repairs, too many crewmen came over the wall to service his No. 20 Joe Gibbs car and Kenseth was disqualified.

“I don’t know what any of the rules are. Seems like we got a lot of stuff that kind of gets, you know, changed so often I honestly can’t keep up with it. My head kind of spins from putting lugnuts out of pit boxes to one to many guys over the wall, you’re not allowed to race anymore. I just don’t get it to be honest with you,” Kenseth said following the wreck.

"I really don’t have a lot good to say right now. I’m more than disappointed. I’m just gonna say thanks to DeWalt. They’ve been a sponsor of mine off and on for twenty years. Awesome guys there. They deserve better than this. We showed some flashes of brilliance this season, been off and on, been fast at times, had great pit stops at times, just haven’t been able to put it all together like a championship team needs to. Unfortunately this is an example of that. I hope that I can do a better job here the next four weeks and hopefully go get a win.”

NASCAR also announced that they have shortened the first round of qualifying at short and intermediate tracks from 20 minutes to 15 minutes.