The New York Rangers requested Rick Nash's 18-team no-trade list and received it on Sunday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Nash, a pending unrestricted free agent, has 15 goals and tallied 25 points in 52 games this season with the Rangers.

I would imagine the 12 teams Nash is willing to go to are teams he believes would give him the best shot to compete for the Cup and would either have the need for a scoring (rental) winger and/or be willing to pay the price. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 5, 2018

Of course, the alternate strategy for turning a modified NTC into a virtual full NTC is to allow trades only to teams you know wouldn’t want you — non playoff teams, those not needing scoring help — or teams NYR not likely to deal with etc. That gives player more control. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 5, 2018

He scored 23 goals and tallied 38 points in 67 games with the Rangers last season.

Larry Brooks of The New York Post reported Sunday the Rangers are willing to retain up to half of Nash's $7.8 million cap hit. He listed the Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins as potential suitors.

Nash is listed at No. 13 on the TSN Hockey Trade Bait board.