21m ago
Nash submits no-trade list to Rangers
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Rangers 2, Predators 5
The New York Rangers requested Rick Nash's 18-team no-trade list and received it on Sunday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
Nash, a pending unrestricted free agent, has 15 goals and tallied 25 points in 52 games this season with the Rangers.
He scored 23 goals and tallied 38 points in 67 games with the Rangers last season.
Larry Brooks of The New York Post reported Sunday the Rangers are willing to retain up to half of Nash's $7.8 million cap hit. He listed the Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins as potential suitors.
Nash is listed at No. 13 on the TSN Hockey Trade Bait board.