Nashville Predators goaltender Connor Ingram will be taking a leave from the team while while voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the NHL/NHLPA announced Monday.

Ingram, 23, has yet to appear in a game with the Predators this season, while travelling as a part of the team's taxi squad. He played earlier this season for Bjorkloven IF in Sweden, going 5-4 with an .898 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average before joining Nashville for training camp.

Selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ingram has never appeared in an NHL game. He had a 21-5-5 record with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals last season, posting a .933 save percentage and a 1.92 GAA.