Eeli Tolvanen is heading back to Finland.

The Nashville Predators announced on Monday that the 21-year-old forward has been loaned to Jokerit of the Kontinental Hockey League.

A first-round pick in 2017, Tolvanen will return to the Predators in time for the opening of training camp for the 2020-2021 season.

Tolvanen played 48 games for Jokerit in 2017-2018, scoring 19 goals and adding 17 assists.

A native of Vihti, Finland, Tolvanen has appeared in seven games over the past two seasons with the Predators.

Tolvanen spent the majority of last season with the club's American Hockey League-affiliate Milwaukee Admirals. He played in 63 games, scoring 21 goals and chipping in 15 assists.

Dates for 2020-2021 training camp dates have yet to be confirmed.