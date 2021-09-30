Nashville Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm is entering this season as a pending unrestricted free agent, though he's ready to sign an extension at any time.

Ekholm made it clear Wednesday that he hopes to stay with the Predators, who he has spent his career with since being drafted in 2009.

"I want to be here; I want to stay here," Ekholm told reporters. "That's the business of it. My agent is dealing with that with (general manager) David (Poile) and hopefully we can get something done because me and my family really enjoy it here."

The 31-year-old is currently set out to play out the last of a six-year, $22.5 million contract signed in 2015. He became eligible to sign in extension in July.

"I'd rather have it done yesterday," Ekholm added on a new deal. "That's not how it really turned out. This is a new experience for me. I'm just trying to stay focused on what I can control. I know when the season comes around, I'm going to have to be 100 per cent focused on that, otherwise my game will suffer. I'm not really sure (of a timetable), but that's where my head's at."

Entering his 11th season with the Predators, Ekholm posted six goals and 23 points in 48 games with the Predators last season. He added three assists in six playoff games.

In 586 career games NHL games, all with Nashville, Ekholm has 51 goals and 219 points.