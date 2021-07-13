1h ago
Sense that Predators might leave Duchene unprotected in expansion draft
There is a growing sense that the Nashville Predators might leave Matt Duchene unprotected in the expansion draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
There's a growing sense that the Predators might leave Matt Duchene unprotected in the expansion draft. Has five more years on his deal at an $8M AAV. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2021
The centre has five more years on his deal at an average annual value of $8 million.
The 30-year-old had six goals and 13 points in 34 games this season.