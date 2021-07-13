Sense that Predators might leave Duchene unprotected in expansion draft

There is a growing sense that the Nashville Predators might leave Matt Duchene unprotected in the expansion draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The centre has five more years on his deal at an average annual value of $8 million.

The 30-year-old had six goals and 13 points in 34 games this season.