The Nashville Predators signed goaltender Juuse Saros to a four-year, $20 million contract on Monday.

The two sides were previously scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Wednesday. Saros is expected to share the net this season with David Rittich, who the Predators signed in free agency after Pekka Rinne retired earlier in the off-season.

Oops. Added an extra $5 mil. It’s 4 mil, 5 mil, 6 mil, 5 mil. Four years, $20 mil. https://t.co/83SfoH9H5w — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 16, 2021

Saros posted a 21-11-1 record last season with a .927 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average. He started all six of the team's playoff games in the first round against the Carolina Hurricanes, recording a .921 save percentage and a 2.78 GAA.

The 26-year-old has a career record of 78-49-19 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA since making his debut with the Predators during the 2015-16 season.

Saros was selected by Nashville in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.